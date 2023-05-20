After 'two decades' of lobbying University of Windsor secures $2M to make HK building entrance accessible

Construction has started on a $2 million overhaul of the front entrance of the University of Windsor’s Faculty of Human Kinetics, to make it accessible in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, May 20, 2023. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor) Construction has started on a $2 million overhaul of the front entrance of the University of Windsor’s Faculty of Human Kinetics, to make it accessible in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, May 20, 2023. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver