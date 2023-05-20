After 'two decades' of lobbying University of Windsor secures $2M to make HK building entrance accessible

Construction has now started on the College Avenue entrance of the University of Windsor’s faculty of human kinetics to make the building more ‘inclusive.’

According to a news release from the university, it took “more than two decades of effort” to receive funding to fix the entrance.

“It will serve as a visible testament to our unwavering dedication to fostering a welcoming and inclusive environment for our students, staff, faculty, visitors, guests, and the entire community," said Kaye Johnson, executive director of Human Rights, Equity and Accessibility at the University of Windsor.

The University is receiving $722,800 from the Government of Canada’s EnAbling Accessibility Fund (EAF) towards the total project cost of $2 million.

“This is a difference maker for our students, our researchers and our community,” said Linda Rohr, dean of the University of Windsor’s Faculty of Human Kinetics. “I rarely like to comment on behalf of everyone, but I am confident everyone is beyond excited about this project.”

The new entrance will have stairs that “will meet accessibility standards” by including a ramp structure and all four new doors will be equipped with push-button actuators and guardrails.

The concrete will also have a snow-melting system to ensure the surfaces are safe during winter weather.

The university’s team applied for funding for the HK Accessible Entrance back in July 2021 but only received approval in spring 2022.

The work is expected to be done by fall 2023.

“As we look forward to the project's completion, we anticipate a significant increase in meaningful, independent, and dignified access to this facility for people of all abilities,” said Kaye Johnson.