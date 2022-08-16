After 40-plus years, Windsor paediatrician hangs up stethoscope

Dr. Mark Awuku has treated generations of families in Windsor throughout his 40-plus year career.

The paediatrician hung up his stethoscope at the end of June. He had planned to step down six years earlier but chose to delay his retirement to ensure all his patients were able to find a new physician first.

“After building this type of practice, it’s not easy to retire. I wanted to make sure that I had somebody who would take over the clinic and all my patients. That was not an easy feat,” said Dr. Awuku.

Dr. Awuku discovered his love for medicine as a young boy growing up in Ghana, where he began his medical training.

During his time in Windsor, he has served as the chief of paediatrics at Hotel Dieu Grace Hospital and is a professor of paediatrics at Schulich Medicine & Dentistry – Windsor Campus.

In 2017, Dr. Awuku was named Ontario Paediatrician of the Year by the Paediatricians Alliance of Ontario.

“When I treat a child in the office, they become part of my medical family. It's not only what the illness they came in with, over the years you are interested in how they are doing,” he said.

The paediatrician plans to stay active in the medical field after his retirement by mentoring the next generation of doctors.

“Medical education is my passion.”