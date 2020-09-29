WINDSOR, ONT. -- Voting in Windsor’s Ward 7 by-election is underway.

Advanced in person polls opened Tuesday at the WFCU Centre with special protocols.

“You got tested right before — like questions before you walked in — about if you were near anyone with COVID, if you were sick and they instructed you to go in,” said Catherine Zold. “Everything was lined on the floor where to go. It was fantastic, I was in and out in seconds.”

Some of the measures include signage to help with traffic flow, floor markings reminding voters about the two metre physical distancing requirements and plexiglass screens at polling stations.

As well as Tuesday, advanced polls continue Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, and it will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The actual election day is Monday, Oct. 5.