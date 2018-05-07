

CTV Windsor





Adult film star Stormy Daniels is coming to Windsor.

Daniels has engagements booked at Higher Limits cannabis lounge, where a meet and greet event will take place.

Shortly after, Daniels will perform at Cheetahs, a Windsor gentleman's club.

Billed as a "Stormy Night in Windsor," theX-rated actress will make her Windsor appearance on Wed., June 13.

“We’re overwhelmed to be able to offer the exclusive and first Canadian appearances of Stormy Daniels, especially during this tumultuous political climate,” said Jon Liedtke, co-owner of Higher Limits. “She’s one of the most recognizable figures in politics and we’re excited for this opportunity to hear about the success of a strong woman in business. As she said on SNL, ‘A storm’s a-comin’!’’