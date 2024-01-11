ADM expansion turning Windsor-Essex into 'powerhouse'

Archer Daniels Midlands (ADM) is the recipient of the largest ever federal government investment into the Port of Windsor.

“This is a really important facility in terms of food security, in terms of grain operation, grain management,” said Steve Salmons, president and CEO of Port Windsor.

He was at ADM along with Windsor Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmieczyk for Thursday’s funding announcement.

Kusmierczyk said the federal government is adding another piece to the puzzle along Windsor's Port by investing $26.3 million toward a $76-million expansion at ADM.

“It's going to solidify our region as an agricultural and trade powerhouse and Port Windsor, ADM is huge piece of that puzzle,” said Kusmierczyk.

150 employees work at ADM in Windsor. It is one of the world’s largest nutrition companies, serving both people and animals.

“We take soy beans and canola seed and we process them into vegetable oil and livestock feed,” explained Kevin Wright, the company’s GM for the Great Lakes region.

According to Salmon, ADM’s reach is felt every day.

“If you go to McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's you're eating French fries made in oil from this facility,” he said.

Wright added that the company also handles corn and whole wheat for export to different countries around the world.

“All that grain is coming right here to ADM plus ship loads and ship loads of grain from the prairies. Grain coming from across the Ohio Valley is coming here,” said Salmons who has been in discussions with Wright on developing strategies to help move grain more efficiently.

Wright said this expansion will help the company improve truck loading capacity by introducing a new roadway and kiosk system.

“We're going add new grain dryers that are going be efficient to allow us to receive grain from the farmer, and dry it and condition it,” he explained.

With increased storage, Wright said ADM will be able to buy more grain from producers in our region and the rest of southwestern Ontario to satisfy demand around the world.

“The producers continue to grow more grain on their land every day, so adding this capacity will allow to keep up with the farmers who are doing a good job of producing more and more grain every day,” Wright said.