Additional funds needed to complete Assumption Church restoration work

Restoration work is being paused at Assumption Church.

“We're just finishing off this last bay before Christmas,” said Ray Lytle of R&H Painting.

He has been working at the 177-year old landmark for over a year.

“It's tedious but it's rewarding. We really enjoy what we do and hopefully we're good at it,” he said.

The efforts of Lytle and others has not gone unnoticed. The restoration project received national recognition last month as Project of the Year by The Project Management Association of Canada.

“Recognition of the quality of the work that we've been able to achieve here,” said local lawyer and project lead Paul Mullins. “It validates the approach we’ve been using.

Mullins is helping to oversee efforts to restore Assumption to its former glory.

Built in 1842, the church was recognized, in a top 10 list of endangered heritage facilities in Canada.

Pupatello and Sons is the main contractor on site.

“This all-star group we have in front of the project, behind the project we're all invested personally. We wanna see this thing right to the end,” said Tony Pupatello, project manager.

Mullins says church officials have been delighted with the company’s efforts.

“They completed that work on time, under budget and developed such a good relationship with everybody in the parish,” he said.

Getting to the finish line has been a continued challenge throughout. $300,000 was needed to finish the west wing. There is enough money to start work in the new year on the west side altar but another 300,000 is needed to complete the work by April.

$1.6 million dollars is needed to restore the centre of the church and sanctuary with more to be done outdoors as well.

Originally founded in 1728 as Our Lady of Assumption, officials are hoping to have everything done in time to celebrate the church’s tri-centennial in 2028.

“We hope everybody steps up and does their part and helps us out,” said Pupatello. “It's great for Canada. It's great for Windsor and great for the church.”