WINDSOR
Windsor

    • 'Active investigation' in and around Jackson Park

    Windsor police conducting an active investigation at Jackson Park in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor) Windsor police conducting an active investigation at Jackson Park in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    Windsor police are warning the public of an 'active investigation' in Jackson Park and the surrounding area.

    In a post on social media, police said people may see a heavy police presence in the area throughout the day.

    The park is near McDougall Street and Tecumseh Road, as well as Ouellette Avenue.

    The police command bus is located near the greenhouse at Jackson Park off McDougall.

    Police say there is no danger to the public.

    No further details have been provided.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Hertz CEO out following electric car 'horror show'

    The company, which announced in January it was selling 20,000 of the electric vehicles in its fleet, or about a third of the EVs it owned, is now replacing the CEO who helped build up that fleet, giving it the company’s fifth boss in just four years.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News