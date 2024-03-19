'Active investigation' in and around Jackson Park

Windsor police are warning the public of an 'active investigation' in Jackson Park and the surrounding area.

In a post on social media, police said people may see a heavy police presence in the area throughout the day.

The park is near McDougall Street and Tecumseh Road, as well as Ouellette Avenue.

The police command bus is located near the greenhouse at Jackson Park off McDougall.

Police say there is no danger to the public.

No further details have been provided.