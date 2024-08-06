Accessible washrooms coming to two Windsor parks

Elizabeth Kishkon Park and Little River Corridor Park will be the sites of two new accessible washrooms.

The City of Windsor Parks Department has announced work will begin on Friday, weather permitting.

The washrooms will be available all year-round when completed. Each building will have one fully accessible washroom and two gender-neutral stalls.

The city said the work will take an estimated 12 months to finish both sites.

All amenities at the parks will stay open, but a construction zone in each park will be fenced off for safety.

Elizabeth Kishkon Park is located at 1415 Banwell Road and Little River Corridor Park is at 10091 Riverside Drive East.