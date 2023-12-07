Abrupt closure of downtown Windsor pub

Patrons of a popular pub were greeted with a not-so-welcome sign on Wednesday.

A notice on the door of The Manchester indicates the tenancy has been terminated for being in breach of the lease, in the amount of more than $14,000.

A post on a social media page for the downtown staple read, “Due to unforeseen circumstances, The Manchester is closed for business.”

The post has attracted hundreds of comments bemoaning the loss.

A call by CTV News to the business has gone unanswered.