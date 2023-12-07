WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Abrupt closure of downtown Windsor pub

    The Manchester on Ouellette Avenue in Windsor, Ont. as seen on Dec. 6, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor) The Manchester on Ouellette Avenue in Windsor, Ont. as seen on Dec. 6, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

    Patrons of a popular pub were greeted with a not-so-welcome sign on Wednesday.

    A notice on the door of The Manchester indicates the tenancy has been terminated for being in breach of the lease, in the amount of more than $14,000.

    A post on a social media page for the downtown staple read, “Due to unforeseen circumstances, The Manchester is closed for business.”

    The post has attracted hundreds of comments bemoaning the loss.

    A call by CTV News to the business has gone unanswered.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

    A gunman kills three people on a Las Vegas school campus, Pierre Poilievre threatens to delay MPs' holidays and a Saskatchewan veteran receives France's highest order of distinction. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News