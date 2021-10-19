Above average temperatures and sunshine in Windsor-Essex forecast

Windsor, Ont. -

Windsor-Essex residents can expect above seasonal weather for a few days.

Environment Canada says Tuesday will be sunny and a high of 23C. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon. Humidex 25. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight is expected to be clear. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low 7C.

Here’s the forecast over the next week:

Wednesday..sunny early in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers late in the morning and early afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h in the morning. High 22. UV index 4 or moderate.Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 13.

Thursday..showers. High 16. Thursday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 7.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 13. Friday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 5.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 12. Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 11. Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 5.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 12

The average high temperature this time of year is 15C and the average low is 6C.