WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Howard Centre Walk-In Clinic Urgent Care at 2285 Howard held the event from 1-4 p.m.

This is Dr. Magbule Doko’s fourth pop-up clinic, with 200 Moderna vaccines available Saturday.

Depending on vaccine availability, Dr. Doko says she plans to hold another clinic during the evening next week.

Doko says the vaccines are available as a first dose only at this time, but if there is leftover doses Doko says they will be used for a second dose.

"Our clinic today is for first doses only but if we have leftover at the end of the day we can have a stand by list of people who require a second dose. They can contact us or check our website on how to do that."