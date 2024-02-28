A quick return to winter in Windsor-Essex

After seeing the warmest February day on record, Windsor-Essex will see winter make a quick return Wednesday as the temperature steadily declines into the early afternoon.

Rain showers are expected to continue throughout the morning as the temperature cools from 15 C down to the freezing mark by 1 p.m.

In the afternoon, the temperature will drop a little bit further with showers changing to flurries before tapering off overnight.

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of rain showers this morning. Flurries beginning near noon. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning. Local snowfall amount 2 cm. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming northwest 40 gusting to 60 near noon. Temperature falling to minus 3 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 11 this afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Flurries. Local blowing snow. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. Low minus 6. Wind chill near minus 14.

Thursday: Mainly sunny. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High zero. Wind chill minus 14 in the morning.

Friday: Sunny. High plus 5.

Saturday: Cloudy. High 9.

Sunday: Cloudy. High 13.

Monday: Cloudy. High 13.