Windsor sees hottest February day on record

    With the mercury reaching 21.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, Windsor unofficially beat its record for the warmest February day ever recorded.

    Previously, Feb. 26, 2000 held the title with a recorded high of 20.4 C, with the warmest Feb. 27 also seen that year with 14.2 C reached.

    “It’s global warming at its best, but it’s amazing,” said Jennifer Tunks, who brought her son and his scooter down to the riverfront Tuesday afternoon.“He’s loving the weather so we’re going park to park.”

    The paths lining the Detroit River were packed with people out on a sun-soaked stroll.

    Some, like Rahul Karkera, wearing shorts.

    "Dude, I'm just enjoying it,” said Karkera. “Four months of cold, it was miserable, now [the warmth is] back."

    CTV Meteorologist Gary Archibald explained the new record is “unofficial,” because temperatures need to be verified by Environment Canada.

    He said that will likely be done within 24-48 hours.

