'A breath of fresh air': Windsor retiree celebrating $100,000 lottery win

    A retired Windsor man who has been playing the lottery for decades is finally cashing in.

    Umberto Vadori matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the May 25 Ontario 49 draw to win $100,000.

    He says he always adds Encore.

    "I was at the store checking my ticket when I saw the words 'Big Winner' appear on the screen. I double checked it a few times to make sure," he said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings.

    In the moment, Vadori was in disbelief and shock. His first instinct was to go home and call his son.

    "He sarcastically asked me, 'What is it? Did you win the lottery?'" Umberto said. "Sure enough, I did!"

    "This win feels awesome and like a breath of fresh air," he added. "I plan to share this with my family and travel."

    The winning ticket was purchased at Mac's on Wyandotte Street in Windsor.

