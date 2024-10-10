WINDSOR
Windsor

    • 90 tickets issued in E.C. Row Expressway blitz

    E.C.Row Expressway sign in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, May 16, 2016. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor) E.C.Row Expressway sign in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, May 16, 2016. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
    Windsor police are cracking down on speeders and impaired drivers in two traffic initiatives.

    The Traffic Enforcement Unit conducted a speed enforcement initiative on the E.C. Row Expressway on Tuesday.

    Officers issued a total of 90 enforcement actions, including speeding and vehicle documentation infractions.

    Police also conducted a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) program at several locations in Windsor on Tuesday night.

    A total of 825 vehicles were checked, with no roadside tests conducted and zero impairments detected.

    Police say data shows that Tuesdays have some of the highest rates of impaired-related motor vehicle collisions.

