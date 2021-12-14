9-year-old pedestrian taken to hospital after getting struck by vehicle in Dresden

Windsor, Ont. -

Chatham-Kent police say a 9-year-old boy was taken to hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in Dresden.

Officers responded to a collision involving a pedestrian on North Street between Holden Street and Wrights Lane Tuesday afternoon around 3:30 p.m.

Officers say the boy was transported to hospital for medical attention. Police will not release the extent of his injuries.

The collision remains under investigation.