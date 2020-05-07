WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says there are nine new cases of COVID-19 in the region, for a total of 674 cases.

As of Thursday morning, the health unit says a total of 57 people have died in related to the virus. That means no news deaths are being reported since Wednesday.

Eleven long-term care homes in the region are experiencing outbreaks.

There are 229 people who have recovered.

The latest home to be listed in outbreak status is Chartwell in Kingsville, where a resident tested positive.

“It is unusual and we are getting all of that data and trying to figure out what led to that case,” says Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed.

It is more common for a staff member to become infected before residents.

WECHU says 9,379 tests have been done, with 1,193 results pending.

In Chatham-Kent, there were 89 positive COVID-19 cases reported as of Thursday morning.