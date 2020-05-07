WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says there are nine new cases of COVID-19 in the region, for a total of 674 cases.

As of Thursday morning, the health unit says a total of 57 people have died in related to the virus. That means no news deaths are being reported since Wednesday.

Eleven long-term care homes in the region are experiencing outbreaks.

There are 229 people who have recovered.Cases by age

The latest home to be listed in outbreak status is Chartwell in Kingsville, where a resident tested positive.

“It is unusual and we are getting all of that data and trying to figure out what led to that case,” says Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed.

It is more common for a staff member to become infected before residents.

WECHU says 9,379 tests have been done, with 1,193 results pending.

In Chatham-Kent, there were 89 positive COVID-19 cases reported as of Thursday morning.