73-year-old man dies in Wallaceburg crash

Chatham-Kent police say a 73-year-old man has died after a crash Wallaceburg.

On Wednesday at 9:53 a.m., emergency crews responded to a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Main/Murray Street and Margaret Avenue.

Police say a man travelling eastbound on Margaret Avenue veered into the westbound traffic lane, colliding with a tow truck travelling westbound through the intersection.

The Walpole Island man was transported to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance, Wallaceburg Site, for medical attention. Police say first responders and medical personnel attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful, and he was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

“Chatham-Kent Police Service sends our deepest condolences to the man's family and friends during this difficult time. The man's name will not be released out of respect for the family's privacy,” said a police news release.

The Chatham-Kent Police Service Traffic Unit is currently investigating the collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Joel Rehill at 519-355-1092 or joelr@chatham-kent.ca.