WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 in the region and no additional deaths.

All seven new cases were from the agri-farm sector.

According to numbers released Thursday morning, the total has reached 927, including 492 people who have recovered.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says he will be happier once he sees the low case count over a longer period of time.

“We had a relatively stable case counts.. and then we had a spike over the weekend, but most of these were specific to an industry,” says Ahmed.

Random drive-thru testing is starting expected to start in the area on Friday.

Overall 16,486 tests have been done in Windsor-Essex, with 1,107 results pending.

The number of deaths remains at 63 people. Forty-seven deaths are related to residents in long-term care homes. Only two long-term care facilities are still experiencing outbreaks.

In Chatham-Kent, a total of 144 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

