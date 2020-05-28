7 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex, all in agri-farm sector
Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 in the region and no additional deaths.
All seven new cases were from the agri-farm sector.
According to numbers released Thursday morning, the total has reached 927, including 492 people who have recovered.
Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says he will be happier once he sees the low case count over a longer period of time.
“We had a relatively stable case counts.. and then we had a spike over the weekend, but most of these were specific to an industry,” says Ahmed.
Random drive-thru testing is starting expected to start in the area on Friday.
Overall 16,486 tests have been done in Windsor-Essex, with 1,107 results pending.
The number of deaths remains at 63 people. Forty-seven deaths are related to residents in long-term care homes. Only two long-term care facilities are still experiencing outbreaks.
In Chatham-Kent, a total of 144 people have tested positive for COVID-19.
