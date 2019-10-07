WINDSOR -- A 30-year-old Windsor man has been charged with impaired driving after a three-vehicle crash.

Windsor police were called to the crash at Wyandotte Street West at Pelissier Street just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

Police say one of the vehicles fled the scene after the crash, but officers were able to track down the car and arrest the driver.

There were no serious injuries reported.

The Windsor man is charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle, driving while exceeding the legal blood / alcohol limit, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.