WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit wants to do random COVID-19 testing in the community.

Overall,15,019 people have been tested at local assessment centres in the region, and there are 1,006 results pending.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says they plan to start random testing in the community next week.

“You do not have to have any symptoms to be included in the random testing,” says Ahmed.

Health unit officials want to see the impact all the openings are having on the community. It will help them gage the risk level in the community.

“We want to make it truly random and we will not be disclosing (the location) on a particular day,” says Ahmed

It will either be a drive thru type setting or a mobile trailer.

“We will ask them for consent to get testing,” says Ahmed.

He added people will need to have their health card to be tested.