WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting a low number of new COVID-19 cases in the region for a second straight day.

According to numbers released Wednesday morning, there are four new cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex.

The total has reached 920, including 490 people who have recovered.

One of the new cases is a person at an agri-farm and three are in the community.

The number of new cases was four on Tuesday as well - the lowest number of new cases in the region since April 13.

That is a major decrease from the 36 new cases on Monday, including 33 at local farms.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says he’s not concerned about the day-to day fluctuation of cases, but more the trend over several days.

“Right now we have to look at how the reopening phase is affecting the community,” says Ahmed.

The death toll remains at 63 people. Forty-seven deaths are related to residents in long-term care homes. Only two long-term care facilities are still experiencing outbreaks.

Overall 16,080 people have been tested in Windsor-Essex, with 1,084 tests pending.

In Chatham-Kent, 144 people have tested positive for COVID-19.