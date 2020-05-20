LANSING, MICH. -- Police have ticketed seven people for cutting hair during a protest outside the Michigan Capitol, where about a dozen barbers and hair stylists defied stay-at-home orders to give free hair cuts.

At one point, about 300 people attended Wednesday's demonstration organized by the Michigan Conservative Coalition to protest the measures imposed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to curb the coronavirus.

Seven barbers have been cited for disorderly conduct after being warned by state police. The cases were referred to the state attorney general.

The penalty is a misdemeanour punishable by up to 90 days in jail, a $500 fine, or both.