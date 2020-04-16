LANSING, MICH. -- Thousands of flag-waving, honking protesters drove past the Michigan Capitol to show their displeasure with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

They don't like her orders to keep people at home and businesses locked during the coronavirus outbreak. The protest, called "Operation Gridlock," was organized by the Michigan Conservative Coalition.

Coalition member Meshawn Maddock said Whitmer's orders are "just a disaster."

The governor said the rally threatened public health because protesters were close together without masks. Whitmer said the stay-at-home restrictions are necessary to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Michigan's cases rose about 4% to 28,059. Deaths from COVID-19 increased by 153 to 1,921.