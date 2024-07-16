WINDSOR
Windsor

    • 65-year-old woman charged with stunt driving in LaSalle twice

    LaSalle police pulled over a 65-year-old woman and charged her with stunt driving in LaSalle, Ont. (Source: LaSalle police) LaSalle police pulled over a 65-year-old woman and charged her with stunt driving in LaSalle, Ont. (Source: LaSalle police)
    Share

    A 65-year-old woman was charged with stunt driving two times by the same LaSalle police officer.

    The Traffic Enforcement Unit was on patrol in the area Front Road and Laurier Drive on Sunday.

    Police say the officer stopped the woman for travelling 102 kilometres per hour in a posted 50 km/h zone.

    “This is the second offence of stunt driving for the female driver, who was stopped and charged by the same officer twice now,” said a social media post from police.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Who is Usha Vance, the wife of Trump's running mate?

    JD Vance has had several introductions to the American people: as the author of a memoir on what ails the White working class, as a newly elected Republican senator in his home state of Ohio and, on Monday, as his party’s nominee for vice president. His wife, Usha, has been by his side through it all.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News