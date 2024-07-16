65-year-old woman charged with stunt driving in LaSalle twice

A 65-year-old woman was charged with stunt driving two times by the same LaSalle police officer.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit was on patrol in the area Front Road and Laurier Drive on Sunday.

Police say the officer stopped the woman for travelling 102 kilometres per hour in a posted 50 km/h zone.

“This is the second offence of stunt driving for the female driver, who was stopped and charged by the same officer twice now,” said a social media post from police.