Heat warning in effect for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent

A heat warning is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

The heat is expected to move in Monday, with maximum temperatures reaching the low 30s, according to Environment Canada.

Minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 18 and 21 degrees Celsius. The humidex could reach the low 40s.

Environment Canada reminds everyone that heat can affect everyone’s health, especially those who are vulnerable, like seniors, children and pregnant people.

You are reminded to drink lots of water, even before you feel thirsty.

Never leave anyone or any pets inside a parked vehicle.

Cooler temperatures are expected on Tuesday.

Here’s a look at the forecast:

Sunday night: Partly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. Low 20.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. High 32, humidex 41.

Monday night: Partly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. Low 22.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 31.