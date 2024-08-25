Exhibit showcasing art by people with lived experience of homelessness triples in size for second year

An art exhibit featuring works by individuals currently experiencing or who have recently experienced homelessness has tripled in size this year.

"heArt From The Streets" debuted in 2023 at ArtSpeak Gallery on Wyandotte Street East, showcasing around 80 pieces.

According to exhibit curator Batoolio, this year’s exhibit has expanded to approximately 250 pieces.

Ahead of the exhibit's launch on Aug. 19, workshops were held at the Welcome Centre Shelter for Women and Families, the Homelessness and Housing Health Hub (H4), and the Windsor Youth Centre.

"We’ve partnered with many more local creators, artists, and social workers for our behind-the-scenes workshops," said Batoolio. "We now have 12 workshop volunteers. Last year, it was just me and five of my friends with a dream."

A significant addition this year is an online component, which was missing from last year's inaugural exhibit. All pieces are available for sale through a virtual silent auction.

"We have participants from all walks of life. Some are currently experiencing homelessness and staying in shelters, while others are caught in difficult cycles," said Batoolio.

"That’s the most powerful takeaway from this exhibit: seeing how people survive and express themselves even when their basic needs aren’t being met."

Cody Farrugia, who had his artwork featured in last year’s "heArt From The Streets," returns for the 2024 edition.

His works reflect his past experiences with crime.

"This allows me to show people that I’m more than just someone who was once a criminal," said Farrugia.

"I want people to see me as an artist who has changed his life for the better. I want to make my mom proud, and this feels like a step in the right direction. It’s great to have people look at my work and acknowledge it."

Farrugia added he is currently living in a house with four roommates.

"I’ve been through homelessness, drug addiction, prison — I’ve been through it all. But right now, I’m just trying to get on my feet."

Lenna Bodchon is also participating in "heArt From The Streets" for the second time.

"I’ve been doing it since kindergarten. Over the years, my art has evolved a lot," said Bodchon.

The last day to place bids in the online auction is Aug. 31.

"heArt From The Streets" will be on display at ArtSpeak Gallery until Sept. 1.