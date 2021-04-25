WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 65 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths on Sunday.

The death toll linked to COVID-19 has reached 413 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 15,191 confirmed cases of the virus, including 14,296 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

24 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

6 cases are community acquired

1 case is outbreak related

34 cases are still under investigation.

WECHU says there are 482 active cases. There are 14 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and 4 people are in the ICU.

There’s been a total of 765 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases identified in the region.

There are 15 outbreaks in the region, including 11 at workplaces, one community outbreak, one in a long-term care home and two school outbreaks.

Here’s the number of Windsor-Essex County residents vaccinated: