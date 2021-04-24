WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit declared COVID-19 outbreaks at two fast food restaurants after a number of employees tested positive for the virus.

The McDonald’s restaurant at 1635 Essex County Road 22 in Belle River and the Taco Bell at 6707 Tecumseh Road in Windsor have been temporarily closed testing has been recommended for all high-risk contacts due to the outbreaks.

A workplace outbreak is defined as a minimum of two cases of COVID-19 within a 14-day period.

WECHU says the outbreak at the McDonald’s is associated with cases positive for a Variant of Concern (VOC) which are associated with increased transmissibility and severity.

The health unit says while the risk of public exposure is low, it is recommending anyone who visited the McDonald’s at 1635 County Road 22 between April 11 and April 18 or the Taco Bell at 6707 Tecumseh Road between April 14 and 19 to self-monitor for symptoms of the virus.

Should symptoms develop the WECHU says to immediately self-isolate and contact an assessment centre for testing.