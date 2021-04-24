Advertisement
42 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont.,on Monday, Nov.2, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 42 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death.
WECHU says a woman in her 80s from the community has passed away. The death toll linked to COVID-19 has reached 413 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 15,126 confirmed cases of the virus, including 14,242 people who have recovered.
Here’s the breakdown of new cases:
- 18 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 9 cases are community acquired
- 15 cases are still under investigation.
WECHU says there are 471 active cases. There are 14 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and 4 people are in the ICU.
There’s been a total of 710 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases identified in the region.
There are 14 outbreaks in the region, including 10 at workplaces, one in a long-term care home and two school outbreaks.
Here’s the number of Windsor-Essex County residents vaccinated:
- 137,896 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 124,317 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine
- 13,579 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- A total of 151,475 doses have been administered to WEC residents