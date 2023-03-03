$60,000 in drugs and guns seized in Windsor bust

Windsor police have arrested four people after a two-month long investigation that lead to the seizure of three firearms and $60,000 worth of illegal drugs.

On March 1, the Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) Unit executed search warrants on three residences and three vehicles in Windsor. Police say the searches followed a two-month investigation into a suspected drug network with links to Toronto.

“I want to commend the members of our drug squad for their tremendous work in this investigation. This case is a prime example of how our members are working diligently to keep our community safe from the consequences of illegal guns and illicit drug trafficking,” said Chief Jason Bellaire.

During their search, members of the DIGS Unit located and seized the following drugs:

1,012 grams of crystal methamphetamine

32.6 grams of fentanyl

26.6 grams of cocaine

9 grams of crack cocaine

Officers also seized three loaded firearms, over 300 rounds of ammunition, $25,000 in cash, six digital scales, and designer clothing and shoes worth an estimated $27,000.

“Excellent investigative work has led to the arrest of four suspects and the removal of drugs and guns from our streets,” said Daniel Potvin, Superintendent in charge of investigations. “These arrests and subsequent seizure of drugs and weapons is significant and positively impacts our city. We will continue working to disrupt drug networks and arrest those involved in this type of criminality.”

Two males and two females were taken into custody and have been charged with a number of drug and firearm offences. One of the suspects was out on bail for previous drug and firearm charges at the time of this arrest.

A 31-year-old man has been charged with the following:

Possession of a controlled substance for trafficking (x 5)

Possession of a restricted firearm knowingly not holding a licence registration certificate (x 2)

Possession of prohibited device knowing no authority (x 3)

Possession of an unloaded regulated firearm

Possession of a loaded regulated firearm

Possession of a firearm with an altered serial number

Altering a firearm to make an automatic weapon

Possession of a firearm obtained by crime

Unsafe storage of a firearm (x 2)

Failure to comply with a release order (x 3)

A 29-year-old woman has been charged with the following:

Possession of a controlled substance for trafficking

Possession of a restricted firearm knowingly not holding a licence registration certificate (x 2)

Possession of a prohibited device (x 3)

Unsafe storage of firearm (x 2)

Possession of an unloaded regulated firearm

Possession of a loaded regulated firearm

Possession of a firearm with an altered serial number

Altering a firearm to make an automatic weapon

Possession of a firearm obtained by crime

A 27-year-old man has been charged with the following:

Possession of a controlled substance for trafficking (x 5)

Possession of a loaded firearm

Possession of a firearm with an altered serial number

Possession of a restricted firearm without a licence

Possession of a restricted device

Unsafe storage of a firearm

The fourth suspect, a 27-year-old woman, will be charged with the following:

Possession of a loaded firearm

Possession of a restricted firearm without a licence

Possession of a restricted device

Unsafe storage of a firearm

Possession of a firearm with an altered serial number

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.