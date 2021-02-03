WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting six additional deaths and 39 new COVID-19 cases in the region.

Five of the deaths were from the community – a man in his 60s, a woman in her 70s, three men in their 80s.

One person who died was from a long-term care home – a woman in her 80s.

The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 332 people.

As of Wednesday, Windsor-Essex has had a total of 12,233 confirmed cases of the virus, including 11,449 people who have recovered.

COVID-19 case rates in Windsor-Essex are dropping. WECHU says the local case rate is now 82.9 per 100,000 population, compared to a peak case rate of 360 per 100,000.

“Our school-aged cases are dropping below our overall case rate which is a good sign, suggesting that there is minimal or low-risk with respect to the school-aged children returning back to school,” said medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed.

Ahmed said Wednesday he supports students returning to the classroom.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

10 are related to outbreaks

11 are close contacts of confirmed cases

3 are considered community acquired

16 are still under investigation

WECHU says 452 cases are considered active. There are 68 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and nine people are in the ICU.

There are 39 outbreaks in the region, including 17 at LTC and retirement homes, 16 at workplaces, and six hospital outbreaks.