6 more deaths, 39 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont.,on Monday, Nov.2, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting six additional deaths and 39 new COVID-19 cases in the region.
Five of the deaths were from the community – a man in his 60s, a woman in her 70s, three men in their 80s.
One person who died was from a long-term care home – a woman in her 80s.
The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 332 people.
As of Wednesday, Windsor-Essex has had a total of 12,233 confirmed cases of the virus, including 11,449 people who have recovered.
COVID-19 case rates in Windsor-Essex are dropping. WECHU says the local case rate is now 82.9 per 100,000 population, compared to a peak case rate of 360 per 100,000.
“Our school-aged cases are dropping below our overall case rate which is a good sign, suggesting that there is minimal or low-risk with respect to the school-aged children returning back to school,” said medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed.
Ahmed said Wednesday he supports students returning to the classroom.
Here’s the breakdown of new cases:
- 10 are related to outbreaks
- 11 are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 3 are considered community acquired
- 16 are still under investigation
WECHU says 452 cases are considered active. There are 68 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and nine people are in the ICU.
There are 39 outbreaks in the region, including 17 at LTC and retirement homes, 16 at workplaces, and six hospital outbreaks.