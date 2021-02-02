WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 10 additional deaths and 35 new COVID-19 cases in the region on Tuesday.

Six of the deaths were from the community – one woman in her 60s, two men in their 70s, and two men and one woman in their 80s.

Four people who died were from long-term care and retirement homes – a man and a woman in their 80s and two women in their 90s.

The death toll related to COVID-19 has climbed to 326 people.

During the media briefing Tuesday, medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said he will give an epidemiological presentation on Wednesday regarding the return to in-class learning. Ahmed says generally speaking the indicators show schools should be able to reopen safely.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 12,194 confirmed cases of the virus, including 11,372 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

5 are related to outbreaks

8 are related to close contacts

5 are considered community acquired

17 are still under investigation

WECHU says 496 cases are considered active. There are 72 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and 12 people are in the ICU.

There are 39 outbreaks in the region, including 17 at LTC and retirement homes, 16 at workplaces, and six hospital outbreaks.