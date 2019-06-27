

The Windsor Police Services Board has approved a $5,000 reward in the hopes it will help solve the disappearance of a young man.

The reward is for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects in the disappearance of Jerome Allen.

Superintendent Jason Crowley says police believe Allen was murdered.

“(He) doesn't contact his kids, no social media, very out of character for him,” says Crowley.

Allen was last seen on October 20, 2018 but wasn't reported missing for a week.

Police have executed search warrants at various homes tied to the investigation, but they do not have a crime scene.

Crowley tells CTV Windsor they have received "varying degrees" of co-operation with people known to Allen but he admits the investigation is now at a standstill.

You may recall murder charges were laid against two people but those charges were dropped in May.

“We had the grounds, and in consultation with the crown, as there was no, at the time, the information we had, there was probably no reasonable expectation of conviction,” says Crowley. “But that doesn't mean we're not moving forward and we don’t have further evidence and information right now but again we're kind of at a standstill right now, hence the reward.”

There is still one person charged in Allen's disappearance.

Rosalind Nussio, 27, has been charged with being an accessory after the fact.

Anyone with information can contact Windsor Police 519-255-6700, ext. 4330, call Crime Stoppers anonymously 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.