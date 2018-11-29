

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are looking for information related to a missing 29-year-old Tecumseh man.

Jerome Allen has been missing since Oct. 27.

Allen is said to have ties to the Windsor area as well as the Greater Toronto Area.

He is described as a tall black man with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.