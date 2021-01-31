WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 59 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths in the region on Sunday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 12,099 confirmed cases of the virus including 11,166 people who have recovered.

The local death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 316.

Here’s a breakdown of the new cases:

  • 14 are outbreak related
  • 10 are close contacts of confirmed cases
  • 4 are community acquired
  • 31 are still under investigation

The health unit says there are 617 cases considered active. There are now 72 people with confirmed cases of the virus in the hospital, including 9 in the ICU.

There are currently 41 outbreaks in the region, WECHU says. Including 18 workplaces, 17 long-term care or retirement homes and six hospital outbreaks.