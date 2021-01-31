Advertisement
59 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont.,on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 59 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths in the region on Sunday.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 12,099 confirmed cases of the virus including 11,166 people who have recovered.
The local death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 316.
Here’s a breakdown of the new cases:
- 14 are outbreak related
- 10 are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 4 are community acquired
- 31 are still under investigation
The health unit says there are 617 cases considered active. There are now 72 people with confirmed cases of the virus in the hospital, including 9 in the ICU.
There are currently 41 outbreaks in the region, WECHU says. Including 18 workplaces, 17 long-term care or retirement homes and six hospital outbreaks.