WINDSOR
Windsor

    • 56 tickets issued in Windsor police traffic blitz

    Huron Church Road and Tecumseh Road in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Google Maps) Huron Church Road and Tecumseh Road in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Google Maps)
    Windsor police handed out 56 tickets during their latest traffic blitz.

    The Traffic Enforcement Unit issued the enforcement actions, while patrolling Tecumseh Road and Huron Church Road on Thursday.

    Tickets included red light violations, speeding, and cellphone usage. Please remember to watch your speed, keep your eyes on the road, and put away the cellphone when driving.

