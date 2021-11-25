54 new COVID-19 cases, one new death reported in Windsor-Essex

Windsor, Ont. -

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 54 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Thursday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 471 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 21,428 confirmed cases of the virus, including 20,565 people who have recovered.

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

7 workplace outbreaks

2 long-term care or retirement home outbreaks

13 community outbreaks

8 school outbreaks

1 hospital outbreak

More details coming.