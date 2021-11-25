54 new COVID-19 cases, one new death reported in Windsor-Essex
Windsor Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
Windsor, Ont. -
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 54 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Thursday.
The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 471 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 21,428 confirmed cases of the virus, including 20,565 people who have recovered.
OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX
- 7 workplace outbreaks
- 2 long-term care or retirement home outbreaks
- 13 community outbreaks
- 8 school outbreaks
- 1 hospital outbreak
More details coming.