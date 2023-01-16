$5.3-million investment announced for two Essex County manufacturers to expand

FedDev Ontario is investing more than $5.3 million for two manufacturers to expand and create 55 jobs in Essex County.

Filomena Tassi, minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, and Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk announced the investment for Cedar Valley Selections Inc. and Uni-Fab.

The funding is expected to improve their manufacturing capabilities.

Uni-Fab, is located in Leamington and is one of the largest metal fabricators in southern Ontario, manufactures custom aluminum, steel and stainless steel products for the automotive, aerospace and machine tool sectors.

“With the support of FedDev Ontario, we have been able to expedite the growth of Uni-Fab even in a time of uncertainty,” said Abe Fehr, president of Uni-Fab.

The $5-million investment, through the Jobs and Growth Fund (JGF), will help Uni-Fab grow their facility and buy new equipment to commercialize their innovative automated pallet changer technology. These improvements aim to allow them to save time and money. The jobs this new technology will create will ensure that Uni-Fab is able to meet demand for their products and contribute to a growing economy.

Cedar Valley Selections Inc. in Oldcastle, is a family-owned manufacturer of ready-to-eat salad dressings and pita chips. This $375,000 investment, through the Jobs and Growth Fund (JGF), will help Cedar Valley buy new equipment to improve its production capacity and meet the demand for its ready-to-make foods.

“The funding received from FedDev Ontario could not have come at a better time in our journey as we grow Cedar Valley. With increasing distribution and demand, we’ve had to invest in new automated systems to help improve our production capacity, employee safety and product quality,” said Ameen Fadel, founder and president of Cedar Valley Selections Inc.

The project aims to help the company to move into the U.S. market as well as boost local supply chain spending and create five new jobs in the Windsor region.