$5.3-million investment announced for two Essex County manufacturers to expand

Cedar Valley Selections Inc. in Oldcastle, Ont. (Irek Kusmierczyk/Twitter) Cedar Valley Selections Inc. in Oldcastle, Ont. (Irek Kusmierczyk/Twitter)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver