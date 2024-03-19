45 charges, 12 vehicles taken out of service during blitz
A recent commercial motor vehicle blitz has resulted in dozens of charges, according to police.
On Wednesday, Essex County OPP, LaSalle police and the Ministry of Transportation performed the blitz on Highway 3 in Tecumseh.
Over the course of the day, police said 26 commercial vehicles were checked, leading to 45 charges, 12 vehicles being placed out of service and one having its plates removed.
“Operating a CMV with major defects can be extremely dangerous to everyone out on the road. We all play a role in keeping our roadways safe. Essex County OPP would also like to thank Lasalle Police and the MTO that participated in the inspection blitz and for their continued partnership in promoting road safety,” said OPP in a release.
For the first time in report's history, Canada's air quality worse than U.S.
Air quality in Canada is now worse than in the U.S., according to the 6th Annual World Air Quality Report. Of the 15 most polluted cities in the two countries, 14 were in Canada.
A newspaper says video of Prince William and Kate should halt royal rumour mill. That's a tall order
Prince William and his wife Catherine have been filmed at a farm shop near their Windsor home, The Sun newspaper reported -- the first footage of Kate since she had abdominal surgery for an unspecified condition two months ago.
WATCH LIVE As former prime minister Mulroney lies in state, public tributes in Ottawa begin
Members of the public who wish to pay tribute to Brian Mulroney can visit his casket in Ottawa starting this afternoon.
BREAKING Roy McMurtry, former Ontario attorney general, dies at 91
CTV News has confirmed that former Ontario attorney general Roy McMurtry has died.
Hertz CEO out following electric car 'horror show'
The company, which announced in January it was selling 20,000 of the electric vehicles in its fleet, or about a third of the EVs it owned, is now replacing the CEO who helped build up that fleet, giving it the company’s fifth boss in just four years.
'You ask for your money, they disappear': Ontario man loses $17K to AI crypto scam
A Toronto man is spreading the word of a cryptocurrency scam that lures victims using AI-generated news sites after he lost $17,000 in investments.
Images taken deep inside melted Fukushima reactor show damage, but leave many questions unanswered
Images taken by miniature drones from deep inside a badly damaged reactor at the Fukushima nuclear plant show displaced control equipment and misshapen materials but leave many questions unanswered, underscoring the daunting task of decommissioning the plant.
DEVELOPING February inflation rate slows to 2.8% as price growth unexpectedly eases
Canada's annual inflation rate unexpectedly fell to 2.8 per cent last month, amid sharp declines in cellular and internet services as well as slower grocery price growth.
High thoughts: The habits of Canadian cannabis users are revealed in a new StatCan report
Statistics Canada has conducted a series of surveys to measure the impacts of legalized cannabis since the Cannabis Act took effect in 2018. The latest one, the 2023 National Cannabis Survey, sheds light on users' preferences and habits last year.
Former Dutchie's employees say they took wage disputes to Ont. Ministry of Labour
Two former employees of a Kitchener, Ont., grocer said their Ministry of Labour cases were settled, but only one has been paid what they were allegedly owed.
No injuries reported after fire breaks out at Guelph encampment
Guelph police say nobody was hurt after a fire broke out at a Guelph encampment Monday night.
Arrest made in downtown Kitchener stabbing
One person has been hurt, and another is in police custody, after a stabbing in downtown Kitchener.
Life-threatening injuries, 'substantial' diesel fuel spill after London crash
One person has been taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash in London Tuesday morning. According to London fire, the crash happened on Dundas Street near Creamery Road and one person had to be extricated from a vehicle.
Elderly woman on trial in roadside death of 8-year-old Girl Guide
A chaotic scene was described in a London, Ont. courtroom as the trial of a senior citizen charged in the roadside crash that killed a young girl got underway on Monday.
Premier Ford visiting London Tuesday
Ford will be attending the Grain Farmer of Ontario's 2024 March Classic and is expected to make remarks around 12 p.m.
Lamborghini driver's walking after reckless driving charges
A man faces a slew of charges after driving his Lamborghini recklessly through Barrie streets.
St. Patrick's Day fatal crash in Caledon
One person is dead and another injured after a three-vehicle crash in Caledon Sunday.
WEATHER ALERT
WEATHER ALERT Winter travel advisory issued with heavy snowfall in the forecast
A winter travel advisory is in place for Tuesday in parts of Simcoe County and Muskoka, with up to 10 centimetres of heavy snowfall in the forecast.
Sudbury shooting suspect arrested by Toronto police
A 24-year-old woman from southern Ontario wanted in a Sudbury shooting last week was arrested by Toronto police and charged with attempted murder.
Demand soars for solar eclipse glasses in Canada. Are they worth buying?
The demand for total solar eclipse glasses used to safely view the rare celestial event has been ramping up as sellers, along with astronomy and eye-care experts in Canada, warn that viewing the eclipse with the naked eye is dangerous.
Five drivers nabbed for excessive speeding on Highway 69 south of Sudbury
A dozen tickets were handed out to a handful of drivers on Highway 69 south of Sudbury during a speed enforcement operation, police say.
Retired Sault Steelworkers feel targeted by Group Health Centre cuts
Among those hit particularly hard by the Sault's Group Health Centre de-rostering of 10,000 patients are former Steelworkers, who helped create the health centre.
Sault police wake up impaired driver, who then backs into police car
A 21-year-old suspect from the Sault has been charged after an early morning incident Saturday.
New Year’s puck drop or ball drop? Sault residents asked to choose their favourite
As Sault Ste. Marie prepares for its inaugural New Year’s Eve ball drop, residents are being asked whether the city should drop a traditional New Year’s Eve ball or go with a hockey puck.
What does the warm winter mean for spring in Ottawa?
Spring officially arrives at 11:06 p.m. today. What can Ottawa expect this year?
Here's what to expect in Ottawa when former PM Brian Mulroney lies in state
There will be road closures and an increased police presence in downtown Ottawa this week as former prime minister Brian Mulroney lies in state in the nation's capital.
Ottawa ranks the 5th worst city for bed bugs in Canada, Orkin Canada says
Ottawa is one of Canada's "bed buggiest" cities, according to a new report.
Murder trial expected to start today for man accused of killing Toronto cop in 2021
The trial of a man accused of killing a Toronto police officer in a parking garage nearly three years ago is expected to begin this afternoon.
Cold, snow mark the first week of spring in Montreal
While the first half of March in Montreal had above-average temperatures and occasional double-digit warmth, cold and snow are expected to welcome the beginning of spring.
PQ wants to form common front to put pressure on Ottawa about immigration
The PQ says it wants to form a common front of all party leaders to go to Ottawa as soon as possible to demand full immigration powers and more generous health transfers.
Agreement in principle reached between FIQ, Quebec government
The FIQ announced that it has reached an agreement in principle with the Quebec government.
Winnipeg police on scene of homicide investigation
Winnipeg police are on scene Tuesday morning investigating a homicide in the Shaughnessy Park area.
Battle over Lemay Forest development could be heading to court
The battle over the Lemay Forest could be heading to court as the developer who owns the land is threatening the city with legal action.
-
Driver sought in Whyte Avenue hit-and-run that injured mother walking with child
Edmonton police are searching for the driver of an SUV that hit a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk on Whyte Avenue on Monday and left the scene.
'Utterly disgusting': Group that wants life-lease money back slams new Alberta legislation
A group representing former residents who say they're owed tens of millions from an Edmonton-based operator say the Alberta government's plans for life leases don't go far enough to address those who are waiting for repayment.
City of Calgary giving preparedness update amid drought concerns
Amid growing drought concerns, the City of Calgary is updating residents on its preparedness plan.
'He didn't want to die': Family of Calgary man killed in standoff speaks out
Family of a Calgary man killed after a 30-hour standoff with police last week are speaking out, sharing details of the tense and heart-wrenching experience.
New U.S. meat labelling rules causing Canadian cattle industry concern
New meat labelling rules in the United States could have an impact on the ability of Canadian beef producers to move their product into its largest consumer market.
Sask. senior hockey team surprised after acquiring sizable fan base
A senior "A" hockey team from southeast Saskatchewan is quietly gaining a huge following.
'More on the back of taxpayers': Sask. hears calls to decrease debt ahead of provincial budget
The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) and Sask. NDP are calling on the government to halt potential increases to the province's debt in its upcoming budget.
Woman, 18, killed by co-worker's vehicle on Highway 1 in Moose Jaw
Moose Jaw police say an 18-year-old woman who was at work has died from injuries she sustained in a collision with a vehicle being driven by her co-worker last Thursday.
B.C. Premier David Eby, Pierre Poilievre continue war of words on carbon tax
The cost of gas is a major expense for many, and when the carbon tax increases on April 1 by 23 per cent, that will add about three cents a litre for drivers.
B.C. auditor to release reports on overdose prevention, safer-supply programs
British Columbia's auditor general is expected to release two independent audits on government programs aimed at curbing the death toll from the toxic drug crisis.
City of Victoria buys historic Hermann's Jazz Club for $4M
The City of Victoria is getting into the live music business after shelling out nearly $4 million to buy the Hermann's Jazz Club building, home to one of the longest-running jazz clubs in the country.
Police investigating slashing at Vancouver Island minor hockey game
Mounties on Vancouver Island are investigating an extreme slashing incident that sent a young hockey player to hospital on Friday.
New mental health unit supports young adults at Victoria's Royal Jubilee Hospital
Island Health, the province and parents are celebrating the gradual opening of a new mental health unit at Victoria’s Royal Jubilee Hospital.
'He was amazing': Nova Scotia child dies following case of invasive strep A
A Nova Scotian child has passed away after contracting invasive strep A.
N.S. teen pleads guilty to two counts of aggravated assault in connection with high school stabbing
A Nova Scotia teenager accused of stabbing two staff members at a Halifax-area high school last year has pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault.
'It's absolutely tragic': N.B. RCMP investigate man's death as homicide, charge 2 men with second-degree murder
The RCMP says a man’s death in Sackville, N.B., over the weekend is being investigated as a homicide and two men have been charged in the case.
Carbon tax tiff: PM Trudeau accuses Premier Furey of bowing to 'political pressure'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accusing of Liberal Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey of bowing to 'political pressure' in coming out against the looming carbon tax price increase.
Curling for pride: Canadian Pride Curling Championship gets underway in St. John's
With a guest appearance by a Newfoundland dog and a ceremonial first rock thrown by a Newfoundland Olympic champion, the Canadian Pride Curling Championships officially opened in St. John's on Thursday.
Newfoundland capelin out of 'critical zone,' but not because there are more fish
Scientists say they no longer consider the capelin off Newfoundland's east coast to be in the critical zone, but it's not because there are more fish.