    • 45 charges, 12 vehicles taken out of service during blitz

    Police and the Ministry of Transportation perform a commercial motor vehicle blitz in Tecumseh, Ont. on March 18, 2024. (Source: OPP) Police and the Ministry of Transportation perform a commercial motor vehicle blitz in Tecumseh, Ont. on March 18, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    A recent commercial motor vehicle blitz has resulted in dozens of charges, according to police.

    On Wednesday, Essex County OPP, LaSalle police and the Ministry of Transportation performed the blitz on Highway 3 in Tecumseh.

    Over the course of the day, police said 26 commercial vehicles were checked, leading to 45 charges, 12 vehicles being placed out of service and one having its plates removed.

    “Operating a CMV with major defects can be extremely dangerous to everyone out on the road. We all play a role in keeping our roadways safe. Essex County OPP would also like to thank Lasalle Police and the MTO that participated in the inspection blitz and for their continued partnership in promoting road safety,” said OPP in a release.

