EXETER, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting four additional deaths and an increase of 46 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

According to the health unit, the deaths are two women in their 60s from the community and two men in their 70s, also from the community.

Of the new cases, eight are from close contact of a previously confirmed case, four were community acquired and 34 are still under investigation.

There are currently 534 active cases, 278 of which have been identified as a variant of concern and 22 people are in the hospital.

The health unit is also noting that 16 workplaces are currently in outbreak as well as one long-term care home, Berkshire Care Centre on Dougalle Avenue in Windsor, and one community outbreak.

As of 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 16 people in the hospital, three of which are in the ICU.