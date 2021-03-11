WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 39 new COVID-19 cases in the region and one new death.

The local death toll related to COVID-19 is at 395 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 13,299 confirmed cases of the virus, including 12,623 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

7 cases are outbreak related

13 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

4 cases are community acquired

15 cases are still under investigation

The health unit says 281 cases are considered active. There are 37 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital, with eight people in the ICU.

There are 15 outbreaks in the region, including five at workplaces, three community outbreaks, one hospital outbreak, three in long-term care and retirement homes and three school outbreaks at Monseigneur Jean Noel, Bellwood Public School and W.F. Herman Academy.

More coming.