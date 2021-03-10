WINDSOR, ONT. -- Eligible Windsor-Essex residents between the ages of 60 and 64 can start booking COVID-19 vaccination appointments at many local pharmacies.

Premier Doug Ford, Minister of Health Christine Elliott and General Rick Hillier (retired), Chair of the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Task Force, provided details on Wednesday.

With the arrival of 194,500 doses of the AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD vaccine, select pharmacies will begin booking appointments starting in three public health unit regions: Toronto, Windsor-Essex, and Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington. The vaccine rollout will be expanded to more pharmacies in other regions of the province as supply increases.

“We are just ramping up and mobilizing even more members of Team Ontario in our pharmacies and primary care settings,” said Ford. “We have a plan to get vaccines into arms as quickly as possible in order to keep people safe and we will do that as long as we have a steady supply from the federal government.”

The province unveiled the list on Wednesday of more than 300 pharmacies that will be administering the AstraZeneca vaccine as part of the pilot project.

All vaccinations available through pharmacies will require an appointment to be made in advance. Eligible adults aged 60-64 (as defined by year of birth between 1957-1961), who are interested in booking an appointment, can visit ontario.ca/pharmacycovidvaccine to find a participating pharmacy and can contact the pharmacy to make an appointment.

Rexall and Costco pharmacies started booking Wednesday morning.

The doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine that Ontario will receive were shipped from the Serum Institute of India earlier this month and are set to expire on April 2. Elliott she is confident that all of the doses will be administered prior to their expiry thanks to the use of hundreds of pharmacies.

Here’s the full list of Windsor-Essex pharmacies offering the vaccine:

Wal-Mart Pharmacy #3114 WINDSOR 3120 DOUGALL RD WINDSOR-ESSEX

Wal-Mart Pharmacy #3115 WINDSOR 7100 TECUMSEH RD E WINDSOR-ESSEX

LOBLAWS INC LOB2827 RX DSP WINDSOR 2430 Dougall Ave. WINDSOR-ESSEX

LOBLAWS INC ZEHRS572 RX DSP KINGSVILLE 300 Main St. South WINDSOR-ESSEX

LOBLAWS INC ZEHRS573 RX DSP ST CLAIR BEACH 400 Manning Rd. WINDSOR-ESSEX

Wal-Mart Pharmacy #3164 LEAMINGTON 288 ERIE ST S WINDSOR-ESSEX

LOBLAWS INC ZEHRS521 RX DSP LASALLE 5890 Malden Rd. WINDSOR-ESSEX

LOBLAWS INC ZEHRS529 RX DSP WINDSOR 7201 Tecumseh Rd. East WINDSOR-ESSEX

Lakeshore Lakeshore 19 Amy Croft Drive WINDSOR-ESSEX

Costco Pharmacy #534 Windsor 4411 Walker Road WINDSOR-ESSEX

LOBLAWS INC ZEHRS566 RX DSP LEAMINGTON 201 Talbot St. East WINDSOR-ESSEX

Wal-Mart Pharmacy #1072 AMHERSTBURG 400 SANDWICH ST S WINDSOR-ESSEX

Healthpoint7034@gamil.com stoney point 7034 Tecumseh RD WINDSOR-ESSEX

Rob's Whole Health Pharmacy LaSalle 250-1765 Sprucewood WINDSOR-ESSEX

Medica pharmacy windsor 1210 erie st east WINDSOR-ESSEX

Windsor Avenue Pharmacy Windsor 1329 Windsor Avenue WINDSOR-ESSEX

Shoppers Drug Mart 6032 KINGSVILLE 370 Main St. East WINDSOR-ESSEX

Shoppers Drug Mart 1113 WINDSOR 4835 Wyandotte St. East WINDSOR-ESSEX

Westside Pharmacy Pharmasave Windsor 1550 Huron church road WINDSOR-ESSEX

Giles/Ouellette Windsor Windsor 1215 Ouellette Avenue WINDSOR-ESSEX

Howard/Cabana Windsor Windsor 3840 Howard Avenue WINDSOR-ESSEX

Windsor, Ontario Windsor 2462 Howard Ave Suit 108, Windsor, ON WINDSOR-ESSEX

Bradys Drug store Belle river Belle river 190 chisholm st WINDSOR-ESSEX

Bradys Drug store Essex essex 186 Talbot st s WINDSOR-ESSEX

Sandwich St Amherstburg Amherstburg 71 Sandwich Street S. WINDSOR-ESSEX

Malden Rd., LaSalle Town Centre, LaSalle La Salle 5881 Malden Road WINDSOR-ESSEX

Shoppers Drug Mart 1126 TECUMSEH 500 Manning Rd. RR #1, Unit 1 WINDSOR-ESSEX

Shoppers Drug Mart 1123 BELLE RIVER 330 Notre Dame St. Po Box 418 WINDSOR-ESSEX

Shoppers Drug Mart 1114 WINDSOR 1421 Grand Marais Rd. West, Unit 100 WINDSOR-ESSEX

Novacre Pharmacy Windsor 1275 Walker Rd WINDSOR-ESSEX

Shoppers Drug Mart 1105 HARROW 69 King St. East WINDSOR-ESSEX

Shoppers Drug Mart 1122 LASALLE 6020 Malden Rd. WINDSOR-ESSEX

Shoppers Drug Mart 1118 WINDSOR 11500 Tecumseh Road East WINDSOR-ESSEX

Shoppers Drug Mart 1467 WINDSOR 1760 Huron Church Rd WINDSOR-ESSEX

Shoppers Drug Mart 1111 ESSEX 5 Talbot St. South WINDSOR-ESSEX

Shoppers Drug Mart 1103 AMHERSTBURG 199 Sandwich St. South WINDSOR-ESSEX

Shoppers Drug Mart 1106 WINDSOR 3950 Dougall Ave., Unit 2 WINDSOR-ESSEX

Shoppers Drug Mart 760 WINDSOR 3100 Howard Ave WINDSOR-ESSEX

Shoppers Simply Pharmacy 1391 LASALLE 2125 Front Rd. WINDSOR-ESSEX

With files from CTVNewsToronto.ca.