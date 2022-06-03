38-year-old Windsor man faces eight charges after shots fired incident

Windsor police believe a recent shooting near downtown was not a targeted incident, but instead, a man “recklessly shooting into the air,” the suspect is facing multiple charges.

Patrol officers were called to the area of Church Street and Grove Avenue on Wednesday after gunshots were heard in the area.

When police arrived, they learned the suspect had fled and obtained his last known direction. Officers were able to find the suspect who was then arrested without incident.

Police seized a loaded handgun during the investigation. Officers also canvassed the area and found shell casings on Church Street.

Police say there were no reports of injury following the incident.

Through investigation, police believe this was not a targeted incident and the suspect was aimlessly shooting into the air.

Josh Boocock, 38, of Windsor has been charged with:

Possess Restricted Firearm

Possession of a Weapon Dangerous to Public Peace

Possession of a Loaded Prohibited Firearm

Possession Contrary to Order 117.01(1) of the Criminal Code x 2

Handle Firearm, weapon or ammunition in a careless manner

Disturb occupants of a dwelling house

Intentionally discharging a firearm while being reckless about endangering the life or safety of another person

Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Crimes at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com