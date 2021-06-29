Advertisement
$350K in damage following house fire in Windsor
CTV Windsor Published Tuesday, June 29, 2021 7:21AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, June 29, 2021 9:01AM EDT
Overnight fire on Broadway St., Windsor (Courtesy: @OnLocation)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- An investigator is trying to determine what happened after a two-story home in Windsor caught fire overnight.
Crews were called to the 900 block of Broadway St around midnight where the blaze was upgraded.
It was later brought under control.
No injuries are being reported.
Officials say the cause is undetermined,
Damage estimate is $350,000.