LONDON, ONT -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is reporting 31 new COVID-19 cases in the region and one additional death Saturday.

The local death toll related to COVID-19 has climbed to 393 people.

The new death is a man in his 70's from the community.

Medical officer of health, Dr. Wajid Ahmed gave his weekly epidemiological summary on Friday.

He says the per cent positivity of the COVID-19 tests for the full week was 2.6 per cent, but 2.5 per cent over the last seven days. Windsor-Essex has the eighth-highest per cent in the province.

The most recently completed case rate was 54.1 cases per 100,000 population, but the most recent rate for the last seven days was 39.3.

The Ro(effective) is 0.73. That is an improvement from last week when it was 1.03.

Ahmed says based on these indicators the region is on the bubble between the current red zone and the less-restricted orange zone.

Ontario confirmed Friday afternoon Windsor-Essex will remain at the red level for at least another week.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 13,126 confirmed cases of the virus, including 12,511 people who have recovered.

Here is the breakdown of new cases:

13 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

one cases is community acquired

17 are still being investigated.

The health unit says 222 cases are considered active. There are 39 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital.

There are 14 outbreaks in the region, including five at workplaces, three community outbreaks, two hospital outbreaks, two in retirement homes and two school outbreaks at Bellewood Public School and Monseigneur Jean Noel.