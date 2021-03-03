WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a Windsor elementary school.

According to the WECHU website, the outbreak was reported at Monseigneur-Jean-Noel Catholic Elementary School at 3225 California Ave. on Tuesday.

There are four active cases at the school, as posted on the Conseil Scolaire Catholique Providence website.

This is the first outbreak at a Windsor-Essex school since students returned to the classrooms after winter break.