31 fatal collisions involving commercial vehicles on OPP-patrolled roads this year

Commercial vehicles have been involved in 31 fatal collisions so far this year. OPP said 20 per cent of those fatal collisions involved transport trucks.

Poor behaviour by non-commercial drivers accounted for 86 per cent of the crashes. The remaining 14 per cent saw commercial drivers at-fault, according to a news release.

“Aggressive and careless drivers have no place on our roads, especially when sharing the road involves large commercial vehicles,” said Thomas Carrique, OPP Commissioner.

“Tragically, many families again this year are paying a devastating price – the senseless, preventable loss of their loved ones -- because of drivers who make a conscious decision to not share our roads safely.”

Speeding, following too closely, and passing improperly were among the dangerous behaviours, according to police.

The OPP have partnered with the Ministry of Transportation (MTO), along with other police forces in the province, for Operation Safe Driver Week. It takes place from July 7 to 13, focussing on drivers with dangerous behaviours.