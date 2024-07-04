31 fatal collisions involving commercial vehicles on OPP-patrolled roads this year
Commercial vehicles have been involved in 31 fatal collisions so far this year. OPP said 20 per cent of those fatal collisions involved transport trucks.
Poor behaviour by non-commercial drivers accounted for 86 per cent of the crashes. The remaining 14 per cent saw commercial drivers at-fault, according to a news release.
“Aggressive and careless drivers have no place on our roads, especially when sharing the road involves large commercial vehicles,” said Thomas Carrique, OPP Commissioner.
“Tragically, many families again this year are paying a devastating price – the senseless, preventable loss of their loved ones -- because of drivers who make a conscious decision to not share our roads safely.”
Speeding, following too closely, and passing improperly were among the dangerous behaviours, according to police.
The OPP have partnered with the Ministry of Transportation (MTO), along with other police forces in the province, for Operation Safe Driver Week. It takes place from July 7 to 13, focussing on drivers with dangerous behaviours.
Britain's Labour on track for landslide victory, exit poll suggests, amid anger with Conservatives
Britain's Labour Party was headed for a huge majority in a parliamentary election on Thursday, an exit poll suggested, against a gloomy backdrop of economic malaise, mounting distrust in institutions and a fraying social fabric.
Trying to sell or buy a home this summer? What a realtor says you should know
In the first few weeks of summer, the real estate sector is experiencing an upturn marked by more housing inventory, a Canadian realtor says
'Talks have broken down': Union not hopeful deal will be reached with LCBO as deadline nears
With a few hours left before the strike deadline, the union representing tens of thousands of LCBO employees says it is not hopeful that a deal will be reached.
Hurricane Beryl churns toward Mexico after leaving destruction in Jamaica and eastern Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl ripped off roofs in Jamaica, jumbled fishing boats in Barbados and damaged or destroyed 95 per cent of homes on a pair of islands in St. Vincent and the Grenadines before rumbling past the Cayman Islands early Thursday and taking aim at Mexico's Caribbean coast. At least nine people were killed.
No Frills grocery stores drop 'multi-buy' offer
As receipts tick ever higher for Canadians at the grocery store and shoppers continue to search for savings, one Canadian grocer has ended a perceived deal.
Victoria and David Beckham recreate their wedding day photos 25 years later
The British power couple got hitched in 1999, fusing the worlds of fashion and football forever. While their marriage has endured 25 years later, the pair have come to regret some of the minor details of their big day.
Son asks court to sell B.C. home he co-owns with his mother, despite her objections
A B.C. judge has ordered the sale of a Surrey home despite the objections of the woman who lives there, who owns it jointly with her son.
Montreal MP, Jewish group condemn antisemitic poster telling him to 'get out of Canada'
A Montreal MP is speaking out after he was the target of a poster loaded with antisemitic references that he says is offensive to the entire Jewish community.
Biden tells Democratic governors he needs more sleep and plans to stop scheduling events after 8 p.m.
U.S. President Joe Biden told Democratic governors during a meeting at the White House on Wednesday that part of his plan going forward is to stop scheduling events after 8 p.m. so that he can get more sleep, according to three sources briefed on his comments.
Kitchener
WWE superstar surprises Guelph, Ont. fan who didn’t have accessible seat
A wrestling fan from Guelph, Ont. thought he was down for the count after winning tickets to an “once-in-a-lifetime” WWE event in Toronto.
Cambridge senior impacted by flooded apartment gets help from Good Samaritan
A Good Samaritan is stepping up to help a senior after his Cambridge apartment flooded, destroying most of his belongings.
London
Murder involving two youths shocks Huron County community
A tight-knit Huron County community remains in disbelief after learning a 13-year-old local boy has been charged with first-degree murder. The age of the accused, confirmed by the court, has sent shockwaves through the village of Holmesville.
Roads reopened following fatal collision in East Zorra-Tavistock
Early this morning, Oxford OPP responded to a two-vehicle collision in East Zorra-Tavistock that claimed one life, and sent two to hospital.
Missing child located in nearby swimming pool without vitals
Sarnia Police Services responded to a call about a missing child on Wednesday afternoon, last seen at a residence in the area of Hillcrest Drive and Rutherglen Drive.
Barrie
New details released after body found near Highway 400 ramp in Barrie
Police say the death of a man found in a grassy area near a Highway 400 ramp in Barrie late last month is not considered suspicious.
Rash of thefts from Barrie store under investigation
Barrie Police Services is asking for the public’s help locating a man believed to be responsible for a series of thefts.
Police credit kayaker for whitewater rescue in Minden
Police are crediting a kayaker for rescuing an individual whitewater rafting in Minden.
Northern Ontario
Full fuel tank was dangling from transport on Hwy. 17, northern Ont. police say
The driver of a commercial motor vehicle has been charged after police noticed something dangling underneath the vehicle.
Drug trafficking suspects charged with armed home invasion in Sudbury
One suspect from Sudbury and two from southern Ontario have been charged after a group of masked people broke into a home on Colonial Court early Wednesday morning.
-
Sault Ste. Marie
Judge aims to issue a quick decision in case of northern Ont. homes contaminated with radioactive rock
A federal appeals hearing ended Thursday involving three homeowners from Elliot Lake, Ont., seeking to have radioactive rock removed from their homes.
Sault police add three new officers
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service recently welcomed three new constables to its “police family.”
Sault hockey legend, four-time Stanley Cup champ Marty Pavelich dies at 96
Sault Ste. Marie native and four-time Stanley Cup champion Marty Pavelich has died.
Ottawa
No Frills grocery stores drop 'multi-buy' offer
As receipts tick ever higher for Canadians at the grocery store and shoppers continue to search for savings, one Canadian grocer has ended a perceived deal.
Ottawa Bluesfest kicks off Thursday night, here's what you need to know
Ottawa Bluesfest's 30th anniversary kicks off Thursday night with a "star-studded lineup worthy of the occasion," according to its organizers.
Ottawa police seeking assistance identifying unconscious man in hospital
The Ottawa police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a man who's unconscious in the hospital.
Toronto
'A disturbing event:' Woman and child carjacked outside Mississauga shopping plaza
Three suspects are at-large after a woman and her child were carjacked in Mississauga on Wednesday.
What you need to know about a possible LCBO strike on Friday
Ontarians could see long lineups at LCBO stores across the province today as customers prepare for a possible strike that will close all LCBO locations for the next two weeks.
Montreal
Fire department says inspectors were refused access to do safety check at McGill pro-Palestinian encampment
The Montreal fire service said its inspectors were refused access to do a safety check at the pro-Palestinian encampment at McGill University on Thursday.
Quebec asks Supreme Court judge to recuse himself on Bill 21 case
In the wake of the legal challenge to Bill 21 on the secular nature of the State, Quebec Attorney General Simon Jolin-Barrette has asked Supreme Court Justice Mahmud Jamal to recuse himself, fearing that he "does not have the impartiality required to hear this case."
Canadians in Grenada and Montreal rally to help after hurricane devastation
Canadians with ties to Grenada are doing what they can to provide relief to the island nation that was devastated by a powerful hurricane this week.
Winnipeg
West St. Paul home a total loss after massive fire
A West St. Paul home is a total loss after it went up in flames Thursday.
Unveiling of Chief Peguis monument facing delays
The creation of a monument that will honour Chief Peguis and the 1817 treaty he signed is facing delays.
'It’s unsafe for everyone': Violent crime rates rising around HSC
The MNU took to social media demanding action over a rise of crime in the West Alexander neighbourhood.
Edmonton
Wildfire burns out of control near Suncor's Firebag oilsands site
A wildfire burning out of control in northern Alberta on Thursday prompted Suncor Energy Inc. to withdraw all non-essential workers from its Firebag oilsands site.
Wildfire risk 'really high' in the coming days but province says it's ready
Hot, dry weather is in the forecast for Alberta next week, which could see the risk for wildfires increase.
Violent sexual offender to be released in Edmonton again: police
A violent sexual offender who has been the subject of multiple police alerts will soon be released from jail again.
Calgary
Calgary no longer under state of local emergency, outdoor water restrictions remain
Calgary is no longer under a state of local emergency.
'Incredibly concerning': Calgary taekwondo instructor facing child pornography charges
A Calgary taekwondo instructor is facing child pornography charges.
Former Eau Claire YMCA building to reopen as athletic club with Nordic spa
We now know what will take over the space once occupied by Calgary's Eau Claire YMCA.
Regina
Sask. files injunction in light of federal carbon tax dispute
The Government of Saskatchewan has filed an injunction in light of the federal government sending the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) after the province’s bank account, Premier Scott Moe said on Thursday.
Construction projects progress in Regina, traffic closures expected
Those in Regina can expect traffic closures over the next several weeks as the City of Regina makes progress on two major construction projects.
Regina man charged with attempted murder following assault at garage sale
A Regina man has been charged with attempted murder following an investigation into an assault at a garage sale on June 20.
Vancouver
Man in his 20s dead after diving accident in Lynn Canyon: RCMP
A man in his 20s died Wednesday after diving from Twin Falls in Lynn Canyon, according to authorities.
'Absolutely un-Canadian': Pro-Palestinian protest at Israel vs. Canada softball game
It was supposed to be a fun day of softball in Surrey, with 42 women's teams from around the world taking part in the 2024 Canada Cup.
Man shot, 2 cars burned in suspected gang incident in Kamloops
Mounties are urging the public to be vigilant following a suspected gang shooting in B.C.'s southern Interior that left a 40-year-old man injured this week.
Vancouver Island
Police seize 20 guns, thousands of bullets, 4.5 kg of cocaine from Greater Victoria home
A Greater Victoria man has been arrested and released from custody after police seized several guns, thousands of rounds of ammunition and four and a half kilograms of cocaine from a home in Langford, B.C., last week.
Cluster of earthquakes off B.C. coast 'business as usual,' seismologist says
A British Columbia seismologist says there's nothing dangerous or unusual about a recent flurry of earthquake activity off the west coast of Vancouver Island.
Atlantic
'Shelter in place' order lifted in Fredericton, man arrested
A shelter in place order issued in Fredericton Thursday has been lifted.
Possible shark sighting temporarily closes popular Maritime beach
A suspected shark sighting caused a popular Nova Scotia beach to close temporarily Thursday.
Portuguese man o' war seen on coastal beaches: Nova Scotia Parks
Nova Scotia Parks says Portuguese man o' war have been spotted on Atlantic coastal beaches recently.
N.L.
Newfoundland and Labrador premier takes aim at Ottawa over reopened cod fishery
Newfoundland and Labrador's Liberal premier is once again opposing a decision made by the federal Liberals — this time about the reopening of the province's commercial northern cod fishery.
Evacuation order lifted in central Labrador after wildfires forced them to flee
There was relief in central Labrador Wednesday night as officials lifted a wildfire evacuation order, allowing people to return to their homes in Churchill Falls two weeks after they were asked to flee.
Newfoundland and Labrador fishers say commercial cod fishery should not reopen
The union representing inshore fish harvesters in Newfoundland and Labrador is calling on the federal government to reverse its recent decision to reopen the commercial Northern cod fishery.