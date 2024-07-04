WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Provincial Road reopens at Walker Road after crash

    Windsor Police Services car. (File) Windsor Police Services car. (File)
    Windsor police have reopened a busy intersection after a vehicle struck a pole.

    Officers responded around 3:20 p.m. on Thursday.

    Provincial Road was closed eastbound from Walker Road due to the downed pole, but was cleared around 6 p.m.

