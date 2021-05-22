LONDON, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 29 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Saturday as the province allows some outdoor activities like tennis and golf.

The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 424 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,322 confirmed cases of the virus, including 15,554 people who have recovered.

HERE’S THE BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

10 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

10 cases are community acquired

2 cases outbreak related

7 cases are still under investigation.

There are 344 cases that are currently active, including 184 identified as Variants of Concern.

WECHU says 16 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 are in the hospital and one is in the ICU.

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

10 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak

1 community outbreak

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED:

221,839 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine

203,879 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine

17,960 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine

A total of 239,799 doses have been administered to WEC residents.